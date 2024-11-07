MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida boater accused of causing a deadly accident submitted a plea in court on Thursday.

Doral real estate broker George Pino pleaded not guilty to a charge of vessel homicide.

Officer bodycam from the deadly day shows Pino telling officers he drank two beers and did not want to take a blood alcohol test.

Pino is accused of operating a boat carrying 12 teenage girls and his wife on Labor Day weekend back in 2022. The boat crashed into a channel marker near Eliot Key in Biscayne Bay.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez and left 19-year-old Katerina Puig permanently disabled.

If convicted, Pino could face up to 15 years in prison.

