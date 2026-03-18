MIAMI (WSVN) - A potential twist in the trial of real estate broker George Pino has revealed new details for the case of the man who was charged with manslaughter in a 2022 boat crash on Labor Day weekend in 2022, which killed a teenage girl.

Attorneys for Pino are believed to be prepared to reveal evidence that show he suffered a traumatic brain injury which led to him developing amnesia and false memories regarding specific details of the incident.

Pino is facing manslaughter and vessel homicide charges after crashing his boat into a channel marker in 2022.

Fourteen passengers were on board, including 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez, who was killed in the crash, and her classmate Katy Puig, who was seriously injured.

Dozens of empty bottles of alcohol were found on the boat.

The trial is expected to start in June.

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