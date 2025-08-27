(WSVN) - A new survey revealed the 25 dirtiest cities in North America.

San Bernadino, California tops the list followed by Los Angeles.

Detroit, Michigan, Reading, Pennsylvania—and across the border—Ontario, Canada rounded out the top five.

South Florida made the list with Miami coming in at 16.

The results are based on waste management and environmental concerns.

