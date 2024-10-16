(WSVN) - Florida swept the rankings in a new study analyzing the best places in the US to have a small business.

Out of the 136 cities analyzed by CoWorkingCafe, an online service that allows users to find their next workplace, Miami was ranked as the second-best city for owning a small business.

Orlando came in fourth on the ranking.

Tampa placed sixth on the list, followed by Fort Lauderdale at number seven.

