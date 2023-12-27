MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police officers were forced to use a taser on a shooting victim after he attempted to flee the scene.

On Tuesday, authorities responded to a SpotSpotter Alert near Northeast Second Avenue and 56th Street just before 6:15 pm. where they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

In an attempt to prevent the victim from evading further contact with the police, one officer discharged a taser.

The victim was quickly assessed by Miami Fire Rescue personnel and then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital (JMH) for further treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, with authorities unable to confirm whether the male is a victim or a suspect attempting to flee the scene.

At present, no suspects are in custody as the investigation unfolds.

