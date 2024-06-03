MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department has unveiled its newly wrapped LGBTQ+ vehicle, designed by local artist Vic Garcia.

The unveiling ceremony took place at Miami Police headquarters, located at 400 N.W. 2nd Ave., Miami.

“We’re here in unity to celebrate an amazing month and we appreciate every one of you and your service to our city and to our backyard, keep protecting us and leading the charge,” said Garcia at the unveiling event. “I’m honored to be part of the family and part of the dream. Thank you guys.”

Following the event, Miami Police, along with 16 other law enforcement agencies from Miami-Dade County, will participate in a multi-jurisdictional LGBTQ+ Police Pride Caravan.

This collaborative effort highlights the commitment of local law enforcement to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, fostering a sense of inclusivity and solidarity.

Dedication 2 Community and the Miami Heat sponsored the vibrant vehicle wrap.

