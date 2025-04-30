MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police unveiled new electric scooters that will be used on patrols.

The department on Wednesday announced the donation of two stand-up electric scooters.

The department said the vehicles provide flexibility, with the ability to be used on the road and sidewalks, while easily getting through traffic, especially for special events.

“For us, for the police department to get around, we’re just trying to find innovative ways and creative ways to get around and better protect and serve the community,” Miami Police Cmdr. Alex Valdes said.

The scooters will be used in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, which receives thousands of visitors each day.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.