MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police unveiled a brand-new police car in honor of Black History Month.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales were on hand at Thursday afternoon’s unveiling, as they came together to remember and honor history.

“This is a beautiful collaboration to commemorate Black history and Black History Month and the history of African Americans and our police department and our city,” said Suarez. “This is Black history.”

The moving moment took place at the Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum along Northwest 11th Street.

