MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working on a natural gas leak in Miami.

City of Miami Police issued a Traffic Alert on X.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a natural gas leak, we have temporarily closed NE 21 Street between NE 2 Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/nRz3WEkqNM — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 28, 2024

Due to the gas leak, streets in the area from Northeast 21st Street between Northeast Second Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard is temporarily closed.

