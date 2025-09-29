MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police shut down a stretch of roadway Monday morning as officers negotiated with a person barricaded inside a vehicle, possibly armed with a weapon.

Police said the situation remains active, and the public is being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Officers are attempting to negotiate with the subject.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: NW 41 Avenue – 42 Avenue between 7 Street – 12 Street is currently shut down due to an active police investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice. KD. pic.twitter.com/qFMdmxrUQD — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 29, 2025

The closure affects Northwest 41st Avenue to 42nd Avenue between 7th Street and 12th Street.

No injuries have been reported.

