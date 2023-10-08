MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police sergeant was taken to the hospital after, officials said, he was injured in an accident involving another officer.

According to investigators, the incident involved the sergeant and another officer, and it took place at the police station, located on West Flagler Street and another officer, Sunday morning.

Police did not release further details about the kind of accident the officers were involved in, but they said the injured sergeant was taken to Ryder Trauma Center out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators said the sergeant was alert and conscious during transport and is expected to recover.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.