HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Police Sergeant is speaking out after he became the victim of a porch pirate who stole a package from the front porch of his home.

Miami Police Sgt. Paolo Daneri said he is always responding to calls of victims of porch pirates and now he is on the other side of the equation.

“I have been on the other side of this coin on plenty of occasions, however when someone comes onto your property and does something like this, it feels like an intrusion to your privacy and you are helpless at that point because you really can’t do anything about it,” said Daneri.

The sergeant said he was not home at the time when the theft occurred.

He believes the porch pirate cased his Hollywood Hills neighborhood and waited for deliveries to come before the criminal move was made.

“The package was not on my porch for more than 10 minutes,” he said. “Fedex came and dropped off the package and they took a picture and walked away.”

Moments after the package was dropped, Sgt. Daneri tells 7News the crook rolled up in a car, and then made his way to his front door on foot.

“(He) creeps up to the front door, reaches and then snatches the package. Then he attempts to flee. In the process of that, he falls on the ground, which I thought was funny,” said Daneri.

He said his neighbor watched the theft unfold and immediately called him to inform him of what had happened.

Hollywood Police responded to Daneri’s home.

“You know what he looked like?” said the responding officer. “Porch pirate.”

And took information from the eyewitness neighbor.

“He fell down. Right over here somewhere,” said the neighbor.

The hoodie-wearing fall guy is said to have driven off in a black BMW, getting away from the Madison Street house right after the ripoff.

“It’s a crime of opportunity and these people take this opportunity. They take advantage of the situation real quick, and it’s hard for law enforcement to be able to detect something like that,” said Daneri.

Daneri said the thief stole an Apple MacBook Air that was a birthday gift for the sergeant.

He hopes this trippy bandit’s next fall is into the custody of Hollywood Police Officers.

“I hope he was stealing the laptop because he needed to feed his kid or buy baby formula or you know buy them diapers or maybe he just needs a new pair of shoes so that he won’t slip next time, I’m not sure,” he said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 or call Hollywood Police.

