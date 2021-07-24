MIAMI (WSVN) - A cruiser crash sent a City of Miami Police sergeant and another person to the hospital.

A picture sent in by a 7News viewer captured a gray BMW and the squad car with damage at the scene of the crash in Miami, Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, the cruiser T-boned the BMW in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Seventh Street.

The police sergeant was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with possible head injuries. The officer is listed in stable condition.

The passenger in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.