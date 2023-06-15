MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department Special Victim’s Unit is asking the public for their help in searching for a missing elderly man.

On Wednesday, 77-year-old Robert Michael Comisky was last seen around 11 a.m. in the Little Havana area wearing a black hat, shirt and joggers.

Police described the man as having dirty blond hair and blue eyes; he weighs 160 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 8 inches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Wattley or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

