MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Department officials need the public’s help to identify three armed men who robbed a couple in downtown Miami.

Camera footage captured the men walking near Southeast Third Street and Biscayne Boulevard on Dec. 7.

Detectives said that moments later, the men pulled a gun on a couple and stole their purse, watch, and cash.

Officials say an investigation is underway, but detectives are seeking to identify the subjects.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

