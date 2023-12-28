MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred on Dec. 20 at 6847 NW 2nd Court after responding to a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an unresponsive 18-year-old man in the front lawn with gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue provided immediate medical assistance and transported the victim, identified as Antwan Delvinere Hampton, to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Center. Unfortunately, Hampton was declared deceased two hours later.

Homicide detectives are seeking the community’s help in determining the motive behind the incident and identifying persons of interest in this case.

The persons of interest are described as follows:

Black Male wearing a black RLG hooded sweater, dark-colored pants, and black and white sneakers. Black Male wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, light-colored jeans, black socks, and black sandals. Black Male wearing a red hooded sweater, black and white sweatpants, white socks, and black sandals.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in resolving this tragic case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

