MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be linked to a double homicide that took place in the early hours of January 9, 2023.

The incident occurred around 2:25 am in the vicinity of NW 17th Avenue and NW 28th Street. Authorities believe the individual described as a white Hispanic male, aged between 20 and 30 years old, is responsible for the murders of Marie Noel and Bradley Griffith.

According to the police, the suspect stands between 5 foot 7 inches and 5 foot 10 inches tall and has a medium build. He is described as having dark hair, a goatee, and was last seen wearing a black beanie, a purple tie-dye shirt, purple camouflage shorts, black sneakers and a watch on his right hand.

The incident took place within minutes of each other, and the Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively working on identifying and apprehending the suspect. If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

