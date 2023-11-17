MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking information from the public to locate 8-month-old Jeliaz Gonzalez Sabino, missing for almost a month since Oct. 19.

Miami Police believe the infant may be in the company of his parents and they could be traveling in a 2008 gray Chevrolet.

The Department of Children and Families is actively involved in the search.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sabino or his parents, please contact Detective K. Briot or any on-duty detective of the city of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or svu@miami-police.org.

Every piece of information could be crucial in reuniting the family and ensuring the child’s safety.

