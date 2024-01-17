MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public assistance in locating 71-year-old Benita Attilus, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Attilus stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen in Little Haiti. The elderly woman was wearing a brown shirt and khaki pants at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities have classified Attilus as an endangered adult, heightening concerns for her well-being. The City of Miami Police Department is actively seeking any information that could aid in locating her.

Detective K. Brito, leading the investigation, urges anyone with information to contact the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or via email at SVU@miami-police.org. The case number for this missing person is 240116-0003794.

