MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying a driver who, they said, struck a cyclist on the street and kept on going, leaving the victim in a coma.

The incident occurred on Dec. 17 at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 27th Avenue and West Flagler Street. Police said it involved a pedal-cyclist and a dark-colored SUV.

Newly released surveillance video captured the moment of impact from a distance.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the SUV was traveling southbound on 27th Avenue when it collided with the pedal-cyclist crossing 27th Avenue westbound on the north side of Flagler Street. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid or checking on the injured cyclist.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded and transported the victim, identified as 47-year-old Zoinel Pavon Lopez, to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The victim’s wife, Rosa Ferro, said her husband has been in a coma ever since the crash.

“[The driver] left him there like a dog in the street,” she said in Spanish.

Ferro said Pavon Lopez had just moved to South Florida from Cuba and ventured out on his bicycle. He was missing for several days until a friend located him at JMH.

Ferro said the driver left Pavon Lopez with a head injury, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Detectives leading the investigation are now asking for the public’s help in identifying both the vehicle and the driver involved.

“We haven’t been able to identify the vehicle, but we know that it’s either a black or dark gray SUV with possible damage in the front driver’s side of the vehicle,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

“If the driver is listening, please turn yourself in,” said Ferro.

Ferro said the crash happened on her birthday.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.