MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle connected to a stabbing incident in the Little Havana neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 3rd Street on Aug. 10 where two victims were found with multiple stab wounds. Police say the attack stemmed from a verbal dispute.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his mid-40s with black hair, is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is believed to be of Central American descent.

Authorities report the suspect fled the scene in a gray mid-2000s Toyota Tundra. The truck has distinctive features, including a lift kit, running boards with amber lights, a tool rack mounted on the truck bed, a front windshield visor and aftermarket HID headlights.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

