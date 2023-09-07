MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department has issued an urgent appeal to the public for assistance in locating a missing person, 73-year-old Truman Stevens Rivera.

Rivera was reported missing from the Little Havana area and authorities are working to ensure his safe return.

Rivera is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Concerns for his well-being have prompted law enforcement to seek the community’s support in locating him.

Miami Police are urging anyone with information regarding Truman Stevens Rivera’s whereabouts to come forward and provide crucial assistance in this search. Individuals who may have seen him or have information relevant to the case are encouraged to contact the Miami Police Department at either 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

