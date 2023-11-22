MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating 18-year-old Jade Silverio, reported missing from the Allapattah area.

She stands at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Jade has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Jade Silverio’s whereabouts to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

