MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary that was caught on camera.

The incident took place on Friday, Oct. 13, at approximately 10:10 a.m. in the 6900 block of NE 3 Avenue.

According to police, the victim secured the business at around 7:00 a.m. on the same day, only to return later and discover the burglary. The victim called police and provided video surveillance footage showing the suspect forcefully breaking in and making off with several welding machines, valued at around $12,000 in total.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male and approximately 6 feet tall. In the surveillance footage, he was seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt and gray pants. Investigators are also seeking information about a possible getaway vehicle, believed to be a gray Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.