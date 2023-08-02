MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking assistance in locating a missing woman.

Priscilla Leal, 40, has been reported missing since Tuesday and was last seen in the Brickell area.

A missing person’s flyer described Leal as being 5 feet, 7 inches in height, weighing 133 pounds and having blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could assist in locating her, please contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or the local Crime Stoppers hotline at 305-579-6111.

