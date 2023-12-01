MIAMI (WSVN) - A hit-and-run incident near the 836 Expressway and 27th Avenue in Miami left one driver injured and led to significant traffic disruptions for approximately three hours. Now, police need the public’s help in searching for a driver who fled on foot.

According to police, a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash unfolded around 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 11th Street. The collision involved a red Toyota traveling southbound on 27 Avenue and a black Chevy SUV heading northbound.

Live video from the scene captured the intensity of the traffic delays, with honking in the background expressing the frustration of commuters navigating the aftermath of the crash.

After the collision at the intersection, the black SUV continued nearly to Northwest 14th Street, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Surveillance footage from a nearby gas station captured the shirtless suspect. Miami police, including traffic homicide investigators, are actively searching for the individual seen in the video.

The male driver of the red Toyota was transported to the hospital, sustaining serious injuries; he is expected to survive.

“The driver of that vehicle was injured severely, he’s still in the hospital, we expect that he’s going to recover, but it’s going to be a long road for him,” said Miami Police spokesman, Michael Vega.

Morning commuters were affected by this incident as police officers closed off several roads to investigate the incident.

Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident, but as of now, the driver of the Chevy SUV remains at large.

“Knowing that we have the vehicle, so far the vehicle has not been reported stolen,” said Vega. “We most likely will find the person that did it. Now, if the person is watching or if somebody recognizes this vehicle, and knows who was driving, have them call 911 or call the police department to give us that information.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the hit-and-run to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.