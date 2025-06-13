MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and son in a parental abduction case.

Authorities said Ismari Figueroa, who has supervised visitation rights to see her son, Ryan Artiles, 6, was visiting her son in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood just before 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Figueroa took the child and left in a 2012 black Chevrolet Equinox with a Florida tag, “RUZG29.” The child is in the presence of Figueroa.

Artiles is three foot, five inches tall, weighs between 70 and 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with black pants.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on either of their whereabouts, please contact 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, 911, Detective R. Rowley or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police immediately.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox