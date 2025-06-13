MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and son in a parental abduction case.

Authorities said Ismari Figueroa, who has supervised visitation rights to see her son, Ryan Artiles, 6, was visiting her son in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood just before 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Figueroa took the child and left in a 2012 black Chevrolet Equinox with a Florida tag, “RUZG29.” The child is in the presence of Figueroa.

Artiles is three foot, five inches tall, weighs between 70 and 80 pounds and was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with black pants.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on either of their whereabouts, please contact 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, 911, Detective R. Rowley or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police immediately.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.