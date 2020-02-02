Miami Police searching for missing woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Miami and may be in need of services.

According to City of Miami Police, 66 year-old Rhonda Gail Nance was last seen Sunday along the 3000 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Investigators said she has dementia. They have tweeted out a picture of her but have not provided a physical description.

We need assistance in locating 66 year-old Rhonda Nance. She suffers from Dementia. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, navy blue shirt and black pants in the area of 3040 S.W. 20 St. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/Bqz2tx7fUv — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 3, 2020

Nance was last seen wearing a black sweater, a navy blue shirt and black pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.