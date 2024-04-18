MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in searching for 39-year-old Jennifer Palacio Padilla, who was last seen on Sunday in the Little Havana area.

According to officials she stands at 5 feet, 3 inches, weighs about 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Anyone with information on this woman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective K. Brito or any on-duty detective at 305-603-6300, 305579-6111. You may also contact law enforcement by email at SVU@miami-police.org.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.