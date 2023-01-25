MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a child missing in Miami.

The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help finding 11-year-old Bryan Tathum who was reported missing Tuesday.

He was last seen in the Little Havana area wearing a red hoodie, purple polo, khaki pants and black shoes.

Call the City of Miami Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or dial 305-579-6111 if you have information on his whereabouts.

You may also email SVU@miami-police.org with any details.

