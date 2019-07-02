Miami Police searching for missing child in ‘parental abduction’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities need the public’s help in locating a missing child last seen with their mother in Miami.
Dynovia Shatearie Randle, 38, took off with her daughter Saniyya Ann Florence, 7, from the area of Northwest 59th Street and 12th Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
City of Miami Police say Randle is traveling in a beige Chevy Silverado with Florida tag IRWC02.
The department is labeling the case a parental abduction.
Randle was last seen wearing a blue short dress. The daughter was last seen sporting a red short jumpsuit.
Anybody with information is urged to call Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
