Miami Police searching for missing child in ‘parental abduction’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities need the public’s help in locating a missing child last seen with their mother in Miami.

Dynovia Shatearie Randle, 38, took off with her daughter Saniyya Ann Florence, 7, from the area of Northwest 59th Street and 12th Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

We need help finding Dynovia Shatearie Randle in relation to a parental abduction. Dynovia Shatearie Randle, the mother was last seen in a beige Chevy Silverado, FL Tag IRWC02, wearing a blue dress & fled w/ her 7 yr-old daughter, Saniyya Ann Florence who was wearing a red jumper pic.twitter.com/btWWLvIAV1 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 2, 2019

City of Miami Police say Randle is traveling in a beige Chevy Silverado with Florida tag IRWC02.

The department is labeling the case a parental abduction.

Randle was last seen wearing a blue short dress. The daughter was last seen sporting a red short jumpsuit.

Anybody with information is urged to call Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

