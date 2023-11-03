MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Edgard Morales, a 67-year-old man who went missing on Thursday.

Morales is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 180 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the Little Havana area, wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue sneakers, and a red hat.

The police department is urging anyone with information to come forward.

You can contact Detective G. Arauz or any on-duty detective at the Special Victims Unit by calling 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111, or by emailing SVU@miami-police.org.

Please share this information and help the authorities in their search efforts.

