City of Miami Police officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Detectives say 23-year-old Amythis Sabouri was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood on Nov. 5.

Sabouri has black hair and brown eyes. It remains unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Sanchez or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SU@Miami-Police.Org.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.