MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Jazmine Rodriguez is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, and weighing 120 lbs.

She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen on Thursday in the Coral Way area.

Jazmine was wearing a black sweater and black jeans shorts when she went missing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Detective N. Scott or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or via email at SVU@Miami-Police.org.

