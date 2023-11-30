MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are on the lookout for a duo after a daring tequila heist at Jensen’s Liquors in Miami.

In broad daylight Tuesday, a woman managed to swipe four bottles of tequila from the shelves while her accomplice distracted the store manager.

The manager, who was momentarily diverted by the accomplice, attempted to intervene but was unsuccessful in preventing the theft.

Surveillance footage captures the suspects in action, providing a glimpse into their identities.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.