MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victim’s Unit is seeking help in searching for a missing elderly man.

Officials said Rudy Jesus Vazquez De La Cruz was last seen on Monday in the Little Havana area.

The 76-year-old man stands at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighs about 140 pounds, and has blackish-gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities do not know what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@miami-police.org.

