MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 54-year-old James Erland Brown was last seen in an unspecified part of the Little Havana area.

Brown stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. Detectives did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

