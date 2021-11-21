MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Miami.

Ethan Errera was reported missing from the Coral Way area on Saturday.

The teen stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with the Los Angeles Dodgers logo, a white shirt and yellow shorts.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact City of Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.