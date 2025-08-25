MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl reported missing from the Model City area.

Arianna L. Amador, 12, is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with medium-length black hair and brown eyes, according to Miami Police.

She was last seen Monday morning wearing a green shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.