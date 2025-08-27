MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives seek the public’s help to find a man who was reported missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

City of Miami Police officers said 63-year-old Howardian Chisholm was reported missing on Tuesday.

Chisholm stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has brown eyes and is balding.

It is unclear what clothes he was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on Chisholm’s whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.