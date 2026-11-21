MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.

According to City of Miami Police, 23-year-old Kevin Michael Regalado was last seen was last seen in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, on Nov. 14.

He stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has black, long curly hair, and brown eyes.

Regalado was last seen wearing a white tank top, torn jeans of an unknown color, and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Marrero or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

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