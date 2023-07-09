MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing teenage girls who are sisters.

The sisters are identified as 12-year-old Aniya and 13-year-old Amariya Tyson who were last seen in the downtown area on Sunday.

Amariya stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 134 lbs and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black leggings. Aniya is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts. Both sisters have black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the City of Miami police at 306-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.