CORAL WAY, Fla. (WSVN)- Miami police seek the public’s help in their search for an 80-year-old named Milagros De Cardenas.

She was reported missing from the Coral Way area.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing an orange sweater with a grey-black dress with flowers.

Officials urge anyone with information please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

