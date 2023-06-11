MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old man.

Eddie Poke was last seen on Saturday around the Model City area wearing a white shirt and gray pants. He stands at 6 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities reported Poke as an endangered adult.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective G. Arauz or the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or SVU@miami-police.org.

