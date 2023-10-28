MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 36-year-old missing man.

Sean Michael Hinz has been missing for almost three weeks and was last seen in downtown Miami wearing a green University of Miami T-shirt.

Hinz stands at 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs around 200 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the City of Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

