Miami Police search for burglars who targeted La Habitat Restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a break-in that occurred at a restaurant while it was closed for the night.

The burglary occurred at La Habitat Restaurant, located at 3105 NW 27th Ave., between 1:42 a.m. and 2:34 a.m., on Nov. 27.

According to the owner of La Habitat Restaurant, the two crooks made their way inside of the establishment through a side door.

Surveillance footage showed both men ransacking the restaurant and stealing an ATM machine containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials said the crooks also stole approximately $2,100 from the cash register along with $1,000 worth of goods.

Both men fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police describe one of the subjects as standing between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sweater, shorts and baseball cap.

The other crook is described as standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored shorts and a baseball cap.

If you have any information regarding this restaurant burglary, you’re urged to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary office at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.