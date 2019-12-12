Miami Police search for burglars who targeted El Habitat Restaurant

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a break-in that occurred at a restaurant while it was closed for the night.

The burglary occurred at El Habitat Restaurant, located at 3105 NW 27th Ave., between 1:42 a.m. and 2:34 a.m., on Nov. 27.

Employee Teresa Fuentes recalled feeling uneasy as she locked up the restaurant for the night.

“I checked and made sure everything was alright before leaving,” Fuentes said. “It looks like the suspects were already looking at me.”

According to the owner of El Habitat Restaurant, the two crooks made their way inside of the establishment through a side door.

Surveillance footage showed both men ransacking the restaurant and stealing an ATM machine.

“Many people are telling me it was not a big loss, but for me it was,” Fuentes said.

Officials said the crooks also stole approximately $2,100 from the cash register along with $1,000 worth of meat and beer and fled the scene in an unknown direction, resulting in a loss of over $3,000, not including the money in the ATM machine.

“The business has been open for many years. This is the first time something like this happens,” Fuentes said.

El Habitat has replaced the side door where the thieves broke and the restaurant is back in business

Police describe one of the subjects as standing between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sweater, shorts and baseball cap.

The other crook is described as standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored shorts and a baseball cap.

According to El Habitat employees, one of the subjects is in his 50s.

If you have any information regarding this restaurant burglary, you’re urged to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary office at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

