MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is asking the public for help to find a woman who was reported missing from Allapattah.

Eighty-four-year-old Edis Lopez Collazo stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and beige shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

