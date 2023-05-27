MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl reported to be missing from the Little Haiti area.

According to officials, Benstina Samedi was last seen on Friday wearing a black bonnet, a black sweater with a diamond on the front and gray leggings.

She stands at 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 145 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Samedi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the City of Miami Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.