MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s assistance in finding a 14-year-old girl that was reported missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jennifer Zuleta was last seen on Friday in the Little Havana neighborhood.

Zuleta stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with grey leggings.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

